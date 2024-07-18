Joshua Muwana

Muwana established himself in the Under-15 upon joining the club and was a part of the side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal.

In July 2024, Muwana managed to earn a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season and made his first appearance for the Under-18s on the opening day of the campaign against Tottenham Hotspur.