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Mylo
Bernard
out on loan
ST
Forward
Country
EN
England
Joined Team
31.10.25
31 October 2025
View profile
View profile
All time
Palace career
12
Appearances
6
Goals
Player Statistics
2025/26
Goals
6
Appearances
12
Attack
Goals Inside Box
6
Goals Outside Box
1
Right Foot
6
Left Foot
1
Shots
25
Shots on target
13
Hit woodwork
0
Penalties taken
0
Penalties scored
0
Touches
174
Touches in opposition box
43
Defence
Aerial duels
16
Aerial duels won
1
Interceptions
1
Blocks
3
Recoveries
15
Tackles won
2
Duels won
10
Clearances
4
Team
Minutes
677
Attempted passes
83
Successful passes
60
Touches
174
Chances created
4
Crosses
1
Discipline
Yellow cards
1
Red cards
0
Fouls won
5
Fouls Conceded
5
01
/ 04
Player Statistics
Career
Goals
6
Appearances
12
Season by season
Season
Games
Goals
Crystal Palace U18
25/26
12
6
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