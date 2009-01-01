Remi Ahazie-Shittu

Born in North London and raised in Lewisham, Remi originally played basketball before fully committing to football after moving to South London.

He played for three grassroots teams in and around Bromley, where his talent was spotted by Crystal Palace scouts. He joined the Academy at Under-9 level.

Initially signed as a winger, Ahazie-Shittu gradually transitioned to central midfield before settling into a central defensive role from Under-14s onwards. His journey through various positions has helped shape him into a well-rounded and tactically intelligent defender.

A defining moment in his Palace journey came on a pre-season tour to Portugal, where he faced European giants Benfica and PSG. Notably, he scored against Benfica and gained valuable experience playing against top-level youth sides from across the continent.

His standout attributes include his excellent passing range and dominance in one-v-one defensive situations. He models his game on elite defenders like William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk – aiming to bring calmness, authority, and technical quality to the heart of defence.

Remi began the 2025/26 season recovering from injury but remains an exciting prospect in the Academy setup with strong leadership qualities and a fearless style of play.