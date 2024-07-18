Sean Somade
Sean Somade is a powerful centre-back who is also capable of playing as a right-back.
Somade joined at Under-14s and quickly progressed through to Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal.
In July 2024, Somade earned a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season.
He made his first appearance for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side against Southampton.