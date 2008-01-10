Sean Somade

Somade joined at Under-14s and quickly progressed through to Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal.

In July 2024, Somade earned a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season and made his debut for the Under-18s side against Southampton in their second game of the campaign.

Somade was a regular in the U18s during his first season as a scholar, making 24 of a possible 28 appearances, contributing one assist and helping the side keep seven clean sheets.

He has carried that form into the 25/26 campaign, starting every game so far under new head coach Javier Alonso – establishing himself as a reliable and composed presence at the back. His assured performances have seen the young Eagles maintain three clean sheets to date.