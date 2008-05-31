Dean Benamar

After joining at Under-14s, Benamar progressed through to Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal.

In July 2024, Benamar signed his scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Benamar was named on the bench for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side in the opening fixture of the 2024/25 campaign against Tottenham Hotspur and went on to make his debut against Birmingham City three games later, where he registered an assist and kept a clean sheet.

He scored his first goal for the U18s against Leicester City in October 2024. By the end of January 2025, Benamar had made 13 appearances and registered four assists in all competitions.

His performances saw him earn a call up to the England Under-17s side for the first time in February 2025. He made his debut as a substitute against the Netherlands in a 3-2 win. He followed this up by opening the scoring directly from a corner against the Netherlands on his first start three days later, helping England to a 4-0 win.

The left-back earned another call-up to England U17s in March 2025, ahead of their UEFA European U17 Championship Qualifiers against Israel, Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

He helped England U17s to qualification for the final tournament in the summer, keeping a clean sheet in a resounding 5-0 win against Northern Ireland.

Benamar's strong performances in the 24/25 season saw him make his debut for the Under-21s in April 2025, coming on off the bench against Chelsea.