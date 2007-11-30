Jack Mason

Mason has been at the club since the age of 13 and models his game on Jordan Pickford.

He was part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal.

The shot-stopper earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Mason made his first start for the Under-18s in the U18 Premier League Cup, keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City in August 2024.

He made seven appearances in total across all competitions in the 24/25 campaign, keeping two clean sheets in total.

The shot-stopper has provided valuable support from the bench as Harry Whitworth’s understudy under Javier Alonso, featuring in every U18 Premier League South and Premier League Cup squad to date.

An injury to Whitworth, however, saw Mason make consecutive starts against Southampton in the league and Bradford in the FA Youth Cup towards the end of 2025.