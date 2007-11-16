Jasper Judd

Judd was a key part of Joe Antonelli's Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup in 2022/23 against Stoke City and the regional final against Arsenal. Playing as a right-back, he captained Palace in the 3-1 win over Stoke and the 5-0 win over Arsenal.

In July 2024, Judd signed a scholarship ahead of the 2024/25 season. He made his first appearance for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side in August 2024 against Birmingham City where he registered an assist and kept a clean sheet.

He scored his first goal for the U18s in September 2024 against Norwich City. Judd made 13 appearances in total during his first season as a scholar, and along with the goal against Norwich he also notched two assists.

Since the arrival of Javier Alonso over the summer, Judd has been handed the captain’s armband – a clear reflection of his leadership qualities and influence on the squad.

Having started every game under the Spaniard, he has earned praise from teammates for his relentless work ethic and high standards in both training and matches.

While his tackling, ability to build from deep, and impressive passing range remain standout traits, Alonso has also made the most of another valuable asset: Judd’s dangerous inswinging corners. His deliveries have consistently caused chaos in the opposition box, already producing two assists this season.

Judd also has a knack for the spectacular, netting three superb goals against Aston Villa, Norwich, and Fulham. His performances earned him a start on debut for Darren Powell's U21s at full-back versus Stoke City in the final Premier League 2 game of 2025.