Marcus Hill joined Palace at Under-15s and has progressed both on and off the pitch.

The young goalkeeper was part of the U15 side which finished runners up in the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final in 2021/22.

He earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Hill made his first start for the Under-18s in the Premier League Cup semi-final against Manchester United. He went on to make three appearances in total for the U18s in his first season as a scholar.

In 2024/25, Hill was the first-choice goalkeeper for the U18s side, making 19 appearances across all competitions and keeping four clean sheets. He was also named as Palace's Scholar of the Year at the end of season Premier League Youth Development Conference.

Hill has consequently earned a well-deserved step up to Darren Powell’s U21s. He has featured on the bench so far this season, providing dependable cover behind Harry Lee and Jackson Izquierdo.