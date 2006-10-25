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      13Marcus
      Hill

      out on loan
      GK
      Goalkeeper
      Date of Birth
      25.10.0625 October 2006
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      26.09.2526 September 2025
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      Marcus Hill
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      Awards & Honours

      Scholar of the Year
      Crystal Palace, 2024/25