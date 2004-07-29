Matthew Vigor

Now a second-year scholar, Vigor injured his cruciate ligament just weeks into his first season, but returned to training at the start of the 2021/22 season.

After a late growth spurt, he has begun imposing himself in midfield, able to chip in defensively but more often a creative attacking force going forwards.

He registered 16 appearances in the 21/22 campaign, as Rob Quinn's Eagles finished third in the Under-18 Premier League South.