Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Matthew
Vigor

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
29.07.0429 July 2004
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined Team
28.07.2228 July 2022
View profile
View profile
Matthew Vigor
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop
All time
Palace career
2
Appearances
0
Goals