Dylan Thiselton
Thiselton was a constant presence in the Under-18s' title-challenge during the 2020/21 campaign, playing most of the season at right-back but still one of the side’s main attacking threats.
Comfortable playing in a more advanced role on the right of midfield, he was ever-present before injury kept him out of the final two games of the season.