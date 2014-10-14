Academy graduate Nathaniel Clyne signed a short-term deal with Crystal Palace in October 2020, bringing him back to the club after eight years. He then extended his time with the club until the end of the 20/21 season.

Having made 137 appearances for the Eagles between 2008-2012, Clyne joined Southampton before moving to Liverpool in July 2015. A loan to AFC Bournemouth followed in 2019.

The former Player of the Season (2010/11) spent part of summer 2020 training with the first-team squad and played 45 minutes for the Under-23s before his move was confirmed.

Internationally, Clyne made 14 appearances for England, earning his first call-up under Roy Hodgson.

Clyne's popularity in his first south London stint came partly from the right-back growing up in Stockwell, south London.

He joined the Eagles' Academy from Tottenham Hotspur after finding the travel across the capital too much to handle at the age of 14.

His debut came in a 3-0 triumph over Barnsley on 18th October 2008 - making his return to the club land almost exactly 10 years after his first competitive appearance.

He signed a one-year contract extension in August 2021.