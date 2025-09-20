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      22Ruesha
      Littlejohn

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      03.07.9003 July 1990
      Country
      flag Republic of Ireland
      IERepublic of Ireland
      Joined Team
      20.09.2520 September 2025
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      Ruesha Littlejohn
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      All time
      Palace career
      4
      Appearances
      0
      Goals