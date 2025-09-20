Ruesha Littlejohn

Littlejohn has represented teams like Glasgow City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Celtic, Aston Villa and London City Lionesses throughout her 18-year career.

She made her Ireland debut in 2012 against Hungary and has since earned 91 caps for the Girls in Green.

Littlejohn managed to win plenty of silverware throughout her multiple spells at Glasgow City, winning the Scottish FA Cup in 2009, 2012 and 2013 and the Premier League Cup in 2009 and 2013.