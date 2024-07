Crystal Palace will return to the United States this summer to compete in a pair of high-profile pre-season fixtures on the East Coast at the end of July, with tickets for both games now on sale!

Following a successful tour of Chicago and Detroit in 2023, Palace – collaborating with Elite Promotions Group – will once again connect with their sizeable American fanbase, who turned out in their droves to witness last summer’s exciting matches with Millionarios and Sevilla.