Notice: Entry to the Ground is expressly subject to acceptance by the visitor of these Ground Regulations and the rules and regulations of FIFA, UEFA, The Football Association, The Premier League and The Football League in respect of the relevant competition. The Ground Regulations incorporate the Club's Customer Charter (if any). Entry to the Ground shall constitute acceptance of the Ground Regulations.

"Ground" means this football stadium and all locations owned, occupied or utilised by the Club.

"Club" means this football club.

"Match" means any association football match (or any part or aspect of such a match) taking place at the Ground.

"Material" means any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data.

“Football Authority” means each of The Premier League, The Football League, The Football Association, the Football Association of Wales, FIFA, UEFA and any other relevant governing body of association football

1 Notwithstanding possession of any ticket the Club, any police officer or authorised steward may refuse entry to (or eject from) the Ground any person:

1.1 that fails (or in the Club's reasonable opinion is likely to fail) to comply with these Ground Regulations or any reasonable instruction issued by a police officer or authorised steward; and/or

1.2 whose presence within the Ground is, or could (in the Club's reasonable opinion), constitute a source of danger, nuisance or annoyance to any other person.

2 On no account will admission be granted to a person who is the subject of a current Banning Order under the Football Spectators Act 1989 (as amended) or has been convicted of ticket touting offences under the Criminal Justice and Public Order 1994 (as amended).

3 The Club excludes to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for loss, injury or damage to persons/property in or around the Ground.

4 No guarantees can be given by the Club that a Match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date and the Club reserves the right to reschedule the Match without notice and without any liability whatsoever.

5 In the event of the postponement or abandonment of the Match, refunds (if any) will be made in accordance with the Club's Customer Charter. The Club will have no further liability whatsoever, including (but not limited to) any indirect or consequential loss or damage, such as (but not limited to) loss of enjoyment or travel costs.

6 All persons seeking entrance to the Ground acknowledge the Club's right to search any person entering the Ground and to refuse entry to or eject from the Ground any person refusing to submit to such a search.

7 The following articles must not be brought within the Ground - knives, fireworks, smoke canisters, air-horns, flares, weapons, dangerous or hazardous items, laser devices, bottles, glass vessels, cans, poles and any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety. Any person in possession of such items will be refused entry to the Ground.

8 Further, you may not bring into the Ground any sponsorship, promotional or marketing materials save in respect of official club merchandise and/or other football related clothing worn in good faith nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature without the express written approval of the Club's management.

9 The use of threatening behaviour, foul or abusive language is strictly forbidden and will result in arrest and/or ejection from the Ground. The Club may impose a ban for one or more Matches.

10 Racial, homophobic or discriminatory abuse, chanting or harassment is strictly forbidden and will result in arrest and/or ejection from the Ground. The Club may impose a ban for one or more Matches.

11 The following acts are offences under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 (as amended):

11.1 The throwing of any object within the Ground without lawful authority or excuse.

11.2 The chanting of anything of an indecent or racialist nature.

11.3 The entry onto the playing area or any adjacent area to which spectators are not generally admitted without lawful authority or excuse.

Conviction may result in a Banning Order being made.

12 All persons entering the Ground may only occupy the seat allocated to them by their ticket and must not move from any one part of the Ground to another without the express permission or instruction of any steward, officer of the Club and/or any police officer.

13 Nobody may stand in any seating area whilst play is in progress. Persistent standing in seated areas whilst play is in progress is strictly forbidden and may result in ejection from the Ground.

14 The obstruction of gangways, access ways, exits and entrances, stairways and like places is strictly forbidden. Nobody entering the Ground shall be permitted to climb any structures within the Ground.

15 Premier League stadia are smoke-free and smoking or the use of electronic cigarettes is not permitted inside the Ground.

16 Mobile telephones and other mobile devices are permitted within the Ground PROVIDED THAT (i) they are used for personal and private use only (which, for the avoidance of doubt and by way of example only, shall not include the capturing, logging, recording, transmitting, playing, issuing, showing, or any other communication of any Material for any commercial purposes); and (ii) no Material that is captured, logged, recorded, transmitted, played, issue, shown or otherwise communicated by a mobile telephone or other mobile device may be published or otherwise made available to any third parties including, without limitation, via social networking sites.

17 Under the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act 1985 (as amended), the following are offences for which a person can be arrested by a police officer and conviction could result in a Banning Order being made:

17.1 Attempting to enter the Ground or being inside the Ground whilst drunk;

17.2 Being in possession of any intoxicating liquor, or bottle, can or other portable container and which could cause damage or personal injury, when entering the Ground or in a public area of the Ground from which the event can be directly viewed.

18 Any individual who has entered any part of the Ground designated for the use of any group of supporters to which he does not belong may be ejected from the Ground either for the purposes of his own safety or for any other reason.

19 Save as set out in paragraph 16 above, no person (other than a person who holds an appropriate licence) may capture, log, record, transmit, play, issue, show or otherwise communicate (by digital or other means) any Material in relation to the Match, any players or other persons present in the Ground and/or the Ground, nor may they bring into the Ground or use within the Ground (or provide to, facilitate or otherwise assist another person to use within the Ground) any equipment or technology which is capable of capturing, logging, recording, transmitting, playing, issuing, showing or otherwise communicating (by digital or other means) any such Material. Copyright, database rights and any other intellectual property rights in any unauthorised recording or transmission is assigned (by way of present assignment of future rights) to the Club and The Premier League. You further agree (if and whenever required to do so by the Club and/or The Premier League) to promptly execute all instruments and do all things necessary to vest the right, title and interest in such rights to the Club and The Premier League absolutely and with full title guarantee.

20 No goods (including literature) of any nature may be offered either free or for sale by any person within the Ground without the express written permission of the Club.

21 Tickets are not transferable and may not be offered for sale without the prior written permission of the Club or otherwise in accordance with the relevant ticket terms and conditions. Any tickets that are transferred are transferred subject to these Ground Regulations. Any tickets offered for sale may be confiscated by any steward, officer of the Club or any police officer. The Club reserves the right to refuse admission to or eject from the Ground, and/or "blacklist", any person who has offered for sale or transferred his/her ticket in contravention of the relevant ticket terms and conditions (and/or the holder of any ticket that has been transferred in contravention of the relevant ticket terms and conditions). Tickets remain the property of the Club at all times.

22 CCTV cameras are in use around and in the Ground. Body worn video cameras recording video and/or audio may also be used as appropriate, for example to record prohibited behaviours as referenced in paragraphs 9 and 10. The Club may itself use or pass to the police or any Football Authority or other clubs, any recordings for use in any proceedings.

23 At all times whilst present in the Ground, persons must comply with any and all instructions of any steward or officer of the Club and/or any police officer. Failure to comply with any instruction may lead to immediate ejection from the Ground.

24 By entering the Ground, all persons are acknowledging that photographic images and/or audio, visual and/or audio-visual recordings and/or feeds (and/or stills taken therefrom ) may be taken of them and may also be used, by way of example and without limitation, in televised coverage of the game and/or for promotional, training, editorial or marketing purposes by the Club, the Premier League or others (including commercial partners and accredited media organisations) and entry into the Ground constitutes consent to such use.

25 All ticket holders agree that the Matches for which the tickets have been purchased are public, and that their appearance and actions inside and in the perimeter of the Ground where a Match occurs are public in nature, and that they shall have no expectation of privacy with regard to their actions or conduct at Matches.

26 Further to paragraph 24, if such person is under 18 years of age, the parent, guardian, or responsible adult who is accompanying them into the Ground shall be deemed to have provided consent on their behalf.

27 Refused entry to (or ejection from) the Ground may lead to further action by the Club including, but not limited to, the withdrawal of any season ticket (without reimbursement), Club Membership and other benefits.

28 Flags are permitted although we are limited on where they can be displayed in terms of space available especially in home sections.

All banners must be accompanied by a British Standards zero spread of flames fire certificate. Flags on poles are allowed as long as they are no larger than 2m x 1m in size and the flag poles need to be no more than pencil thick. Crowd surfer flags are not allowed in the visiting section.

They should send details of the flag with the appropriate fire certificate to ben.collins@cpfc.co.uk at least five working days before the game. We will then consult with Stadium Management and a decision will be given from there.

Banners must not contain foul language, be defamatory or contain political or offensive slogans and the club reserves the right to turn banners away if the content is felt to be offensive in any way.

Generally we are flexible with banners but the main obstacle is the lack of space in the ground to display large banners especially in the home and visiting supporters sections.

Published by The Football Association Premier League Limited.