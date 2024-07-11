A Gold Membership is the ultimate way to become a part of the Palace family, offering the very best benefits to get you closest to the action, at home and on the road.

Match tickets are expected to be in record demand this season, so make sure you are first in line to secure the best available seats at Selhurst to watch the lads in action. Gold Members enjoy exclusive 72-hour ticket access for home games, including the very biggest clashes against Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Gold Members also get access to away match ticket ballots, meaning you have the chance to follow Palace both home and away during the 2024/25 campaign – and with some landmark victories on the road last season, including memorably over Liverpool at Anfield, you won’t want to miss a moment.

Plus, get your hands on a range of amazing benefits including a Palace TV+ subscription – where you can watch selected first-team pre-season matches and Academy matches, full 90-minute replays and behind-the-scenes content.

You’ll also get access to the home matchday programme, brilliant competitions, discounts and loads more!