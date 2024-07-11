Skip navigation

      Give the perfect gift this summer by getting the younger Palace supporters in your life a Junior Gold Membership.

      Offering amazing value, Junior Gold Members receive a voucher for a 24/25 shirt of their choice, on top of an amazing gift pack full of Palace items.

      There are also a huge range of benefits, with early ticket access to all home Premier League matches, access to the away ticket ballot, a Palace TV+ subscription, and access to digital matchday programmes and Member competitions all included.

      A 2024/25 Crystal Palace Junior Gold Membership includes an exclusive gift pack so you can show your support to friends and family.

      Members aged 10 and over receive:

      • Can cup
      • Keyring
      • Poster
      • Sticker pack

      Members aged under 10 receive:

      • Stacker lunch bag
      • Football
      • Poster
      • Sticker pack