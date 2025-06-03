We are aiming to have completed our transition to digital ticketing and be plastic free for the 2025/26 season. Therefore, only supporters with an existing physical Season Ticket card can re-apply for one for the 2025/26 season, and a strict criteria must be met.

To apply, complete the relevant form below and a member of our Box Office team will be in touch once your application has been reviewed.

The deadline for all card applications has now closed. Supporters who applied for a Physical Season Ticket card will be contacted directly by the Box Office by w/c 21st July 2025.