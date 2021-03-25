Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Supported browsers

Our site is developed to support AA compliance where possible on the following browsers:

  • Google Chrome (latest version)
  • Microsoft Edge (latest version)
  • Mozilla Firefox (latest version)
  • Safari (latest version)

Supported operating systems

We test our site using the internet browsers listed above, on the following operating systems:

  • Apple Mac OS 11 Big Sur
  • Windows 10
  • iOS 14.3+
  • Android 10+

Text size

The browsers we support feature in-built accessibility tools, including zoom and text-resizing.

You can change the text size or adjust the page zoom in your desktop browser by following these instructions:

  • PC / Internet Explorer: From the menu bar underneath the search field, select Page and point to Text size
  • PC / other browsers: Increase page zoom: Hold down the CTRL key and press + Decrease page zoom: Hold down the CTRL key and press −
  • Mac / all browsers: Increase page zoom: Hold down the Command key and press + Decrease page zoom: Hold down the Command key and press −

You can also set a minimum text size. Look in the Preferences, under the Advanced tab.

Useful accessibility links

General links:

Vision-related web links:

Operating systems accessibility links:

Hearing-related web links:

Club news