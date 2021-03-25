Supported browsers
Our site is developed to support AA compliance where possible on the following browsers:
- Google Chrome (latest version)
- Microsoft Edge (latest version)
- Mozilla Firefox (latest version)
- Safari (latest version)
Supported operating systems
We test our site using the internet browsers listed above, on the following operating systems:
- Apple Mac OS 11 Big Sur
- Windows 10
- iOS 14.3+
- Android 10+
Text size
The browsers we support feature in-built accessibility tools, including zoom and text-resizing.
You can change the text size or adjust the page zoom in your desktop browser by following these instructions:
- PC / Internet Explorer: From the menu bar underneath the search field, select Page and point to Text size
- PC / other browsers: Increase page zoom: Hold down the CTRL key and press + Decrease page zoom: Hold down the CTRL key and press −
- Mac / all browsers: Increase page zoom: Hold down the Command key and press + Decrease page zoom: Hold down the Command key and press −
You can also set a minimum text size. Look in the Preferences, under the Advanced tab.
Useful accessibility links
General links:
Vision-related web links:
Operating systems accessibility links:
- Apple - http://www.apple.com/accessibility/
- Microsoft - http://www.microsoft.com/enable/
Hearing-related web links: