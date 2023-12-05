In line with the latest privacy guidance from both the Apple App and Google Play stores, as well as being able to create a Palace account within this app, you will also have the option to begin the process of deleting your account.

Before continuing to delete your account, please bear the following in mind:

Does your account have any Memberships, tickets or subscriptions attached to it? If so, please note it will be more difficult to manage these if your account no longer exists and you may lose any existing Loyalty Points.

You will no longer be able to access exclusive videos or articles on the CPFC app or website

You will no longer receive any news and content from the club, including the latest transfer and ticketing information

To begin the deletion of your Palace account, please complete the form below: