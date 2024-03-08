Apsley Tailors are excited to invite Palace fans to their beautiful showroom, where you can get your dream suit made specifically for you.

With summer fast approaching it is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with a suit that is tailored to perfection.

Apsley Tailors are known for bespoke suits designed to enhance your individuality and make a lasting impression. Whether you are looking for a Tux, Shooting Jacket or your all-important wedding suit, their team of skilled tailors will create a suit that fits you like a second skin.

Wait no longer and take advantage of a 20% discount which is available for all CPFC fans.

To book an appointment supporters need to call 0207 925 2238 – or visit Apsley’s website, and state that they are a Crystal Palace fan, to take advantage of the discount.