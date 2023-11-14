Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace Season Tickets holders and Members can take advantage of a special discount to watch Sutton United FC at the VBS Community Stadium during December, January and February. Support the League Two side with adult tickets from just £10.

      General Admission Standing

      • Adult £10
      • Concession (60+) £7
      • 12-18 £2
      • U12 £0

      Seated tickets

      • Adult £14
      • Concession (60+) £11
      • 12-18 £6
      • U12 £4

      To redeem this offer, email tickets@suttonunited.net with a photo of your Season Ticket/Membership Customer Reference Number or forward your email confirmation of your Season Ticket/Membership. This will only need to be done for your first game.