Crystal Palace Season Tickets holders and Members can take advantage of a special discount to watch Sutton United FC at the VBS Community Stadium during December, January and February. Support the League Two side with adult tickets from just £10.
Sutton United FC ticket discount
General Admission Standing
- Adult £10
- Concession (60+) £7
- 12-18 £2
- U12 £0
Seated tickets
- Adult £14
- Concession (60+) £11
- 12-18 £6
- U12 £4
To redeem this offer, email tickets@suttonunited.net with a photo of your Season Ticket/Membership Customer Reference Number or forward your email confirmation of your Season Ticket/Membership. This will only need to be done for your first game.