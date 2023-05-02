With cinch, you can find and buy your next car entirely online. Bag yourself a winner, without all the faff. Buckle up for the best content, competitions and offers that cinch has to offer, and get that glad all over feeling.
JOIN THE NATION AND CINCH IT
That winning feeling
Grab a chance to get closer to the action you love with cinch presents. Including the Eagles, cinch has teamed up with some of the UK’s top sports clubs and events to bring you a whole bundle of exclusive competitions you won’t want to miss.
Get cashback when you cinch it
cinch is giving all Crystal Palace supporters an exclusive cashback offer. With over 1000 cars added to the site every week, you’re sure to find your keeper. Choose free home delivery or collection at a time that suits you, then get 14 days to love it, or your money back. Top bins!
Just use the code CPFC250 at checkout.
cinching it in South London
We sent stars from the Men’s and Women’s first team on a hunt around south London’s finest locations. Could they solve clues to reveal the next destination along their EV road trip?