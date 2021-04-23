This Cookies Policy applies to the official club website and official mobile application (operated by Delete Agency on behalf of the Club) (“Online Facilities”) and should be read alongside our Privacy Policy which explains who we are, the type of information we may hold about you and how we use it.

The Online Facilities use cookies. A cookie is a small file containing an identity code. With your consent, your device accepts the cookie and stores it. When you next visit the Online Facility, the code is retrieved, allowing an individual visitor or device to be recognised.

Cookies are used for a variety of purposes, including providing personalised web pages and recognising your choice of language. Cookies do not cause harm to your device, but, if you wish to stop your computer accepting cookies, go to the help section of your internet browser (for example, Internet Explorer or Firefox) where you will find information on how to do this.

Site cookies

In the context of the Site, the following cookies are deployed: