August 2022 update

In 2018 Crystal Palace Football Club submitted a planning application for a new Main Stand at Selhurst Park to provide additional spectator seating, alongside other ancillary works. The Council’s Planning Committee voted unanimously to approve the application in April 2018, and the Club has recently provided the Council with minor adjustments to the scheme in order to adhere to new London Plan requirements, before planning permission is issued and works begin.

We can confirm that no changes are being made to the proposed height/ massing of the development, the number of spectators' seats, nor the car parking provision. These will all remain as previously shown in 2018.

These minor amendments are summarised as follows:

Minor internal design changes following advice from a fire engineer These mainly comprise of alterations to positions of doors and stair/lift cores, provision of an additional evacuation lift, and provision of additional partitions to separate lobbies.

Minor external changes to the west elevation to reflect revised positioning of entrances at ground floor following advice from a fire engineer No other changes are proposed to the elevations.

Revisions to the landscaping scheme to reflect consultant advice received on security, landscaping and sustainable drainage

The revisions ensure clear line of sight to the Fanzone is maintained for security purposes, enable the provision of sustainable urban drainage systems on-site including tree pits and permeable paving, and the retention of five additional existing trees compared to the original application submission in 2018, as well as an updated planting scheme.

We hope to receive final consent in autumn this year. Please do contact us if you have any comments or questions by emailing: newmainstand@cpfc.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can also contact Croydon Council.

(Planning reference: 18/00547/FUL)