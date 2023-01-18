Crystal Palace Football Club are looking for fans who have visual impairments and are willing to take part in an exciting new trial at Selhurst Park.

As you know, the club currently offers audio descriptive commentary to supporters across the entire stadium, as a way for visually impaired fans to follow the match.

We’re now looking to step up this service and become the first club in the world who are able to offer a more immersive experience for fans with sight loss.

We will soon be running a trial scheme at Selhurst Park designed for people with some residual sight (more than light perception), with the aim of discovering how implementation of this technology would improve their matchday experience.

Those taking part in the trial will be invited along to watch a game at the stadium using the new technology. They will then be requested to provide feedback on their experience, which we will use to assess the service.