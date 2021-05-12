The coaching philosophy at Crystal Palace is around supporting the individuals within the team game.

Our coaches will be hardworking, enthusiastic and looking to encourage the players at every opportunity whilst managing the standards required for the elite level.

Crystal Palace coaches will look to focus on players' strengths as well as addressing weaker aspects in their game. They will use a variety of styles and strategies to teach the game.

Continued professional development is a huge priority to the club's coaching staff and embracing modern ideas and technology is vital when working in unity with all the other departments within player development.