At Crystal Palace F.C. our objectives are to maximise our players' potential as they grow and develop from age group to age group, through a detailed training and games programme. We aim to enhance the players' capabilities and knowledge technically, tactically, physically, psychologically and socially.

Our game model is about six situations within the game but is primarily a possession-based approach that requires excellence in spatial awareness, outstanding movement, technical adaptability off both feet, tactical awareness and adaptability, fluidity, strength and pace of movement and a collective respect and appreciation of working with each other.

Our six situations are:

Understanding how and when to play out from the back

Controlling and creating in the middle third

Creating and finishing in the final third

Press our opponents high if and when appropriate

Retreat organised, compact and ready to re-press in the middle third

Be compact, controlled and calculating in our defending third

These areas will be key principles of our football education.