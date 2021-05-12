Vision
Every Crystal Palace Academy player and staff member has the opportunity reach their full potential.
Objective
At first-team level, the Academy aims to have staff and players competing across the following leagues and beyond:
- Premier League
- Championship
- League One
- League Two
- National League
- Serie A
- Bundesliga
- LaLiga
- Ligue 1
Strategy
Across the phases of development, the Crystal Palace Academy, through its staff, coaching and playing philosophy and everyday endeavour, strives to do the following.
Professional Development Phase
- Education
Support potential second careers through qualifications and guidance
- Sports science
Address the specific needs of the individual in a bid to optimise player potential
- Medical
Execute individualised movement pattern maximisation
- Football
Develop further YDP work and teach the tactical adaptability necessary to thrive as a professional player
Youth Development Phase
- Education
Provide holistic support and tutoring towards high GCSE attainment
- Sports performance
Increase emphasis on Athletic Development in alignment with the individual’s maturational status and the exploitation of game speed
- Medical
Mitigate growth and maturation related risks and conditions
- Football
Develop position-specific techniques and movement patterns, working around our Player Profiles. Increase players’ tactical awareness
Foundation Development Phase
- Education
Support the best attainment and highest attendance within education
- Sports performance
Introduce fundamental movement skills and the exploration of game speed
- Medical
Screen for and address outliers
- Football
Develop effective ball manipulation, using a wide range of game-related techniques