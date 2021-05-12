Vision

Every Crystal Palace Academy player and staff member has the opportunity reach their full potential.

Objective

At first-team level, the Academy aims to have staff and players competing across the following leagues and beyond:

Premier League

Championship

League One

League Two

National League

Serie A

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Ligue 1

Strategy

Across the phases of development, the Crystal Palace Academy, through its staff, coaching and playing philosophy and everyday endeavour, strives to do the following.

Professional Development Phase

Education

Support potential second careers through qualifications and guidance

Sports science

Address the specific needs of the individual in a bid to optimise player potential

Medical

Execute individualised movement pattern maximisation

Football

Develop further YDP work and teach the tactical adaptability necessary to thrive as a professional player

Youth Development Phase

Education

Provide holistic support and tutoring towards high GCSE attainment

Sports performance

Increase emphasis on Athletic Development in alignment with the individual’s maturational status and the exploitation of game speed

Medical

Mitigate growth and maturation related risks and conditions

Football

Develop position-specific techniques and movement patterns, working around our Player Profiles. Increase players’ tactical awareness

Foundation Development Phase

Education

Support the best attainment and highest attendance within education

Sports performance

Introduce fundamental movement skills and the exploration of game speed

Medical

Screen for and address outliers

Football

Develop effective ball manipulation, using a wide range of game-related techniques