At the end of the M23, continue onto the A23, heading towards Brighton.

At the junction with the A27 roundabout, take the A27 towards Lewes. After four miles you will see the stadium on your right. Leave at the A27 and take the slip road sign posted Falmer (B2123).

At the top of the slip road turn right, crossing back over the A27. The entrance to the stadium is down on the right.