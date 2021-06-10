Skip navigation
Key details

Anfield - Liverpool

Capacity: 54,074

Address: Anfield Road, Liverpool, L4 0TH

Contact: click here for email

Website: www.liverpoolfc.com

Nearest station: Kirkdale station

Visitor stand: Lower tier of the Anfield Road stand

Getting there
By car

Take the M6 and turn off at Junction 21A onto the M62 and then take Junction 6 onto the M57. Two junctions later turn off onto the A580, heading left onto Walton Hall Avenue and then turn onto Anfield Road for the ground.

Parking:

Stanley Park is now reserved for permit holders only.

There is still parking available at nearby Goodison Park, which costs £10.

By train

The main railway station in Liverpool is Lime Street, which is located just over two miles away from the ground. Kirkdale Railway Station is the closest to Anfield (just under a mile away).

Sandhills Railway Station is another option and has the benefit of a bus service to the ground, which runs for a couple of hours before and for 50 minutes after a game. It drops you within easy walking distance of the ground.

The finest and grandest pub of them all is The Philharmonic.

Pre-match tip, Stephen Browett

