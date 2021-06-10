Key details
Anfield - Liverpool
Capacity: 54,074
Address: Anfield Road, Liverpool, L4 0TH
Contact:
Website: www.liverpoolfc.com
Nearest station: Kirkdale station
Visitor stand: Lower tier of the Anfield Road stand
Take the M6 and turn off at Junction 21A onto the M62 and then take Junction 6 onto the M57. Two junctions later turn off onto the A580, heading left onto Walton Hall Avenue and then turn onto Anfield Road for the ground.
Parking:
Stanley Park is now reserved for permit holders only.
There is still parking available at nearby Goodison Park, which costs £10.
The main railway station in Liverpool is Lime Street, which is located just over two miles away from the ground. Kirkdale Railway Station is the closest to Anfield (just under a mile away).
Sandhills Railway Station is another option and has the benefit of a bus service to the ground, which runs for a couple of hours before and for 50 minutes after a game. It drops you within easy walking distance of the ground.
The finest and grandest pub of them all is The Philharmonic.