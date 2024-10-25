Following their hard-fought point away at Liverpool, Laura Kaminski’s side are looking to deliver another strong away performance.
Tickets on general sale for Aston Villa away in Women's Super League
Crystal Palace’s next Women's Super League away day sees the Eagles take on Aston Villa on Sunday, 17th November (14:00 GMT) at Villa Park – with tickets now on general sale. Find all the key information you need below.
Laura Kaminski’s side have been backed by incredible support away from home in the WSL this season, and they need that energy on the road again. Get your tickets HERE and cheer on the Eagles!
Please read the information below fully before purchasing your tickets.
Match Details
- Opponent: Aston Villa (A)
- Date: Sunday, 17th November
- Time: 14:00 GMT
- Competition: Women's Super League
- Venue: Villa Park
Ticket Details
Tickets are now on general sale.
Final Sales: Tickets will be available until 12:00 GMT on Friday, 15th November. After this, any remaining tickets can be purchased at the gate on matchday for an increased price.
Digital Delivery: All tickets will be delivered digitally no later than 48 hours before kick-off. If you need assistance with ticketing, please contact boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk
Prices
Pay in Advance Ticket Pricing
- Adult: £14.50
- Under 18: £11.00
- Under 14: £7.00
On the Day Pricing
- Adult: £16.00
- Under 18: £12.00
- Under 14: £8.00