Carrow Road - Norwich City

Approaching Norwich on the A11, take the fifth exit at Thickthorn roundabout onto the A47, following signs for Great Yarmouth. Having joined the A47, follow the directions listed above to access the stadium.

Parking

Car Parking is available for first- team home matches at County Hall, Martineau Lane Norwich, NR1 2DW which is a 10 minute walk from Carrow Road. No pre-booking available.

Price per match is £6. Pay on the day via card or cash.

Please note, road closures operate immediately before and after matches outside the stadium to allow pedestrians to leave safely.

Resident parking schemes are in place in the streets around Carrow Road and this is strictly enforced and identified through on-street signage. Please DO NOT park in these areas as you will be fined, and please also respect the needs of local residents.

Parking at Morrisons adjacent to the stadium is reserved for store customers only, with penalties imposed for misuse of this car park.