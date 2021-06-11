Skip navigation
Key details

Carrow Road - Norwich City

Capacity: 27,244

Address: Carrow Rd, Norwich NR1 3JE

Contact: 01603 721902 / click here for email

Website: www.canaries.co.uk

Nearest station: Norwich

Visitor stand: South stand, nearest the Barclays stand

Getting there
By car

Approaching Norwich on the A11, take the fifth exit at Thickthorn roundabout onto the A47, following signs for Great Yarmouth. Having joined the A47, follow the directions listed above to access the stadium.

Parking

Car Parking is available for first- team home matches at County Hall, Martineau Lane Norwich, NR1 2DW which is a 10 minute walk from Carrow Road. No pre-booking available.

Price per match is £6. Pay on the day via card or cash.

Please note, road closures operate immediately before and after matches outside the stadium to allow pedestrians to leave safely.

Resident parking schemes are in place in the streets around Carrow Road and this is strictly enforced and identified through on-street signage. Please DO NOT park in these areas as you will be fined, and please also respect the needs of local residents.

Parking at Morrisons adjacent to the stadium is reserved for store customers only, with penalties imposed for misuse of this car park.

By train

Norwich station is located less than 10 minutes on foot from Carrow Road. When walking out of the station turn left and follow Koblenz Avenue to reach the stadium or alternatively walk straight over at the traffic lights and through the Riverside Leisure complex to reach the stadium.

For more information on rail services visit: greateranglia.co.uk.

The city boasts arguably the UK's finest real ale pub in the Fat Cat.

Pre-match tip, Stephen Browett

Club news