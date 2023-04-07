Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

The 11th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival is set for Saturday, 3rd June at Selhurst Park – and we're celebrating the long Easter weekend by offering a limited discount on tickets!

With the days getting longer, the temperatures getting warmer and the Festival getting nearer, get the unmissable date in your diary by locking in your tickets with a 25% saving.

From today (Friday, 7th April) until 23:59 BST on Monday, 10th April, tickets will cost just £11.25 (down from £15).

When you consider that the price includes not only entry to the event, but also your first pint for free and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design, it's the Easter bargain you've surely been searching for.

The 11th annual Beer Festival will once again see hundreds of beers and ciders, from breweries both near and far, available to attendees on a celebratory summer’s day.

There’ll also be a wide variety of food available, along with a diverse mix of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

After you’ve seen off your first, you can purchase half-pint tokens for £2.50 (only £5 for a London pint!) or buy tokens in advance so you’re ready for the day.

Act fast and grab your discounted tickets before the offer runs out!

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s.