The 11th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival is set for Saturday, 3rd June at Selhurst Park – and we're celebrating the long Easter weekend by offering a limited discount on tickets!

With the days getting longer, the temperatures getting warmer and the Festival getting nearer, get the unmissable date in your diary by locking in your tickets with a 25% saving.

From today (Friday, 7th April) until 23:59 BST on Monday, 10th April, tickets will cost just £11.25 (down from £15).

When you consider that the price includes not only entry to the event, but also your first pint for free and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design, it's the Easter bargain you've surely been searching for.