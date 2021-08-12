YOU MUST READ AND AGREE TO FOLLOW THIS CODE AT ALL TIMES. IF YOU HAVE PURCHASED TICKETS ON BEHALF OF OTHERS, PLEASE MAKE SURE THEY HAVE ALSO READ THIS CODE OF CONDUCT.

THIS CODE IS DESIGNED TO HELP CREATE A SAFE AND ENJOYABLE ENVIRONMENT AND TO PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FELLOW SUPPORTERS. TO ASSIST CLUB STAFF PLEASE TAKE THE TIME TO KNOW WHAT IS EXPECTED OF YOU. IF YOU DO NOT COMPLY WITH THIS CODE, YOU MAY BE DENIED ENTRY OR ASKED TO LEAVE THE STADIUM.

Before purchasing a ticket, and again before attending a match, you must decide whether it is appropriate for you to attend, including careful consideration of associated risks and your vulnerability status. This will include consideration based on your own personal circumstances (including your age, group size and make up, health status and susceptibility to infection).

The Club cannot completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19. Therefore, if, you feel uncomfortable with the risk, you should not attend a Match.

You MUST NOT attend if:

You or anyone else you are attending with has any COVID-19 symptoms and/or is required to self-isolate

Any other COVID-19 restrictions affect you which mean you cannot or should not attend.

You MUST:

Bring a face-covering to wear in all indoor areas. Government have stated they “expect and recommend that members of the public continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet. Therefore, all supporters aged 11 or over are expected and recommended to wear a face covering whenever located in indoor areas, other than when eating or drinking, or where exempt. Face coverings are not required to be worn by Supporters when they are seated in the Stadium bowl, which is left to personal choice.

Plan your journey in advance to arrive in good time to go through all the necessary entry procedures.

Make sure you know in advance where your entry point is

Supervise any children attending with you and ensure that they and others attending with you follow this Supporter Code of Conduct at all times.

Be respectful to others in your vicinity (supporters and staff) taking a responsible approach to others, particularly those in close proximity, including avoiding excessive shouting/singing/celebrations as that increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19. You should avoid hugs, high-fives and any unnecessary close contact with people who are not known to you.

Follow good hygiene practices at all times, including;

Washing or sanitising your hands regularly, using the hand sanitiser dispensers provided - supporters are also encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser in bottles no larger than 50ml; Avoiding unnecessary contact with commonly touched surfaces such as handles and railings wherever possible and safe to do so; Ensuring your mouth and nose is covered if you need to cough or sneeze, using your face covering, a tissue and/or the crook of your elbow as appropriate. Tissues should be disposed of carefully and safely and you should ensure you wash or sanitise your hands appropriately. Only sit in the seat with the seat number that matches that on your ticket and remain in your seat whenever possible. Where possible wait for times when gangways are clear before leaving your seat and always follow the signs indicating which way to go. Avoid face-to-face contact with other Supporters when moving to and from your seat – for example by turning your back as you pass. When using the Stadium’s amenities, such as toilets, food and drink outlets, or concessions, avoid queues wherever possible by checking to see if any of them are not in use, or following the instructions of stewards and other staff members. There will be hand sanitiser available around the ground, and supporters are encouraged to follow the latest Government guidance on regular hand washing. When in the concourse, you must wear a mask, and if you purchase food and soft drinks, please take them directly to your seat in the bowl to allow as much space in the concourse areas as possible. Congregation in the concourse areas is not permitted. To help manage queues in and around the ground, our Fan Support Team will go up and down queues to assist supporters in being ready for entry, or to purchase food and beverage.

Be aware that all payments inside the stadium are cashless

Comply with all other relevant guidance and rules related to COVID-19 protection, including those of the government and public health authorities.

Follow any instructions or requests given to you by stewards or other Stadium staff to ensure that the Stadium is carefully managed for everyone’s safety.

You MUST NOT:

Attend the Stadium if you have any COVID-19 Symptoms (including a high temperature, a new continuous cough, a loss of sense of taste/smell)

Gather outside of the Stadium before or after the match in a way that breaches the instructions of stewards or other club staff.

Engage in any conduct that is intended to transmit the COVID-19 virus to another person or any conduct that can be reasonably construed to be intending to transmit the COVID-19 virus to another person. If you do, you will be ejected from the Stadium, the Police will be contacted, and you will be subject to the Club’s sanction tariff including but not limited to a lifetime ban.

If you feel ill or develop any COVID-19 symptoms while at the match please contact your nearest steward who will direct you to the appropriate medical facility. Please be aware that as a condition of purchasing or being allocated a ticket, you will need to provide your contact details (and those of other members of your party) to support and assist NHS Test and Trace.

Please read the Club’s Privacy Policy relating to the use of your personal information.

All other terms and conditions and Ground Regulations will continue to apply and must be complied with.

Thank you for your support.