Elland Road - Leeds United

Leeds United is adjacent to the intersections of the M1, M62 and M621. Alternatively enter the postcode LS11 0ES into your Sat Nav.

From the south: M1, M621 to Junction 1. Take A6110 from Roundabout into Elland Road.

There are a number of Leeds City Council controlled car parks situated around the stadium. The current charges for parking are; cars £6, mini coaches £12, coaches £20.

Street parking is restricted due to resident permits. Disabled parking is available for use by Blue Badge Holders. The car parks are managed by the Parks & Countryside service of Leeds City Council, and can be contacted by telephone on 0113 395 7400, or via email on parks@leeds.gov.uk.