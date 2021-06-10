Skip navigation
Key details

Elland Road - Leeds United

Capacity: 37,792

Address: Elland Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES

Contact: 0871 334 1919 / sloquestions@leedsunited.com

Website: www.leedsunited.com

Nearest station: Cottingley

Visitor stand: Upper tier of the John Charles stand, nearest the South stand

Getting there
By car

Leeds United is adjacent to the intersections of the M1, M62 and M621. Alternatively enter the postcode LS11 0ES into your Sat Nav.

From the south: M1, M621 to Junction 1. Take A6110 from Roundabout into Elland Road.

There are a number of Leeds City Council controlled car parks situated around the stadium. The current charges for parking are; cars £6, mini coaches £12, coaches £20.

Street parking is restricted due to resident permits. Disabled parking is available for use by Blue Badge Holders. The car parks are managed by the Parks & Countryside service of Leeds City Council, and can be contacted by telephone on 0113 395 7400, or via email on parks@leeds.gov.uk.

By train

Leeds Railway Station is two miles away. London trains depart/arrive from King's Cross. The journey time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes. Regular services are available.

Plan your journey here with WY Metro Planner.

