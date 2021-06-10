The nearest London Underground tube station to the Emirates stadium is Holloway Road on the Piccadilly line. However, this is closed on matchdays, so fans should alight at Arsenal, the next stop on the Piccadilly line. It is a few minutes walk from here to the stadium.

On exiting the station turn right and follow Drayton Park Road around to the left. Then take one of the large bridges over the railway line to the stadium. Other tube stations in walking distance of the stadium are Finsbury Park on the Piccadilly Line and Highbury & Islington on the Victoria Line.

Otherwise you can take an overland train to Finsbury Park station from London King's Cross. It is then about a 10 to 15 minute walk from Finsbury Park to the stadium. Drayton Park Station, which is situated right by the stadium, is closed at weekends.