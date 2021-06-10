Skip navigation
Key details

The Emirates - Arsenal

Capacity: 60,362

Address: 75 Drayton Park, London, N5 1BU

Contact: 020 7619 5000 / ask@arsenal.co.uk

Website: www.arsenal.com

Nearest station: Arsenal (tube - Piccadilly line)

Visitor stand: Lower tier of the south-east corner

Getting there
By car

Supporters are strongly advised not to drive to the Emirates stadium. The ground is situated in a mainly residential area with an extensive Event Day Parking Scheme in operation.

Only car owners with resident's permits will be allowed to park on-street in the designated areas, and any cars parked illegally will be towed away.

By train

King's Cross is the main connecting station for National Rail and many underground lines. From here you can travel to the ground via the Piccadilly Line (to Arsenal) or the Victoria Line (to Highbury & Islington).

Alternatively, a short overground rail journey of one stop will take you to Finsbury Park station.

By tube

The nearest London Underground tube station to the Emirates stadium is Holloway Road on the Piccadilly line. However, this is closed on matchdays, so fans should alight at Arsenal, the next stop on the Piccadilly line. It is a few minutes walk from here to the stadium.

On exiting the station turn right and follow Drayton Park Road around to the left. Then take one of the large bridges over the railway line to the stadium. Other tube stations in walking distance of the stadium are Finsbury Park on the Piccadilly Line and Highbury & Islington on the Victoria Line.

Otherwise you can take an overland train to Finsbury Park station from London King's Cross. It is then about a 10 to 15 minute walk from Finsbury Park to the stadium. Drayton Park Station, which is situated right by the stadium, is closed at weekends.

Local brewey Camden Town's beers are made not far from the Emirates - just underneath Kentish Town West train station.

