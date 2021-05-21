Disability Access Statement

At Crystal Palace Football Club we accept the social model of disability and that people are not a homogenous group; we are all individuals with needs and aspirations.

Accessibility is both the physical and attitudinal, and we aim to provide a safe and welcoming environment which is intuitive to use.

In April 2016, we formed the Crystal Palace Football Disabled Supporters Association (CPFC DSA) who work with Palace management to address issues and concerns raised by members. The association is open to supporters with disabilities, their family, friends and personal assistants.

We have a dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Pam Groves, who assists with information relating to travel, entry and exiting the stadium and on matchdays she is supported by safeguarding stewards for people with disabilities.

For more information on disability access or questions concerning ticketing please call 0208 768 6080 or email us by clicking here.

We currently have 128 dedicated wheelchair spaces where individuals, both home or visiting, can sit alongside other supporters with disabilities, their friends, family or personal assistants. Furthermore, there are additional easy access and seating designed to suit those with ambulant disabilities; equipment is also available for those with sensory impairments.

The comfort and enjoyment of our supporters is paramount and we undertake a number of initiatives:

Regular disability awareness training for staff

Seat allocations to suit those with specific needs such as children with autism

Commentary is fed to Mayday Hospital for those unable to make it to the match

Concession rates for supporters with disabilities and free admission for personal assistants

An at-seat refreshments service for those who need it

A hearing loop is a special type of sound system for use by people with hearing aids. The hearing loop provides a magnetic and wireless signal that is picked up by the hearing aid when it is set to 'T' setting

We recognise that we need to improve further and we are currently in the middle of an assessment of the stadium against agreed criteria. We are working with a firm of architects, building control and an Access Consultant to prioritise and budget a rolling programme of improvements.

Further information will be made available with regular updates and details through CPFC DSA's Facebook.