Skip navigation
      I’m a Palace Women Season Ticket Holder; how do I receive my tickets for home games?

      As we are spread across two grounds, we are unable to give you a ticket that will gain you access for the whole season.

      For games at the VBS Community Stadium, you will receive a print-at-home ticket a minimum of 48 hours before the game –however, we always aim to send these before then where possible.

      For games at Selhurst Park, you will need to select your ticket for the game. You will have a 48-hour window to select your seat, and this will then be sent to you via email in the week before the game. You will be notified of your exclusive window to select your seat via email, with details on how to process your ticket for the game.

      Do I have to be a Member to purchase tickets for Women’s games?

      No – you do not need to be a Member to purchase tickets at either Selhurst Park games, or games played at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

      I am a disabled supporter. What facilities are there at Sutton’s ground, and how do I purchase tickets?

      For all accessible information regarding accessible tickets and facilities please read our guide to visiting the VBS Community Stadium here.

      If you require any further information about accessibility at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, or at Selhurst Park, please email dlo@cpfc.co.uk

      I’m a Season Ticket Holder and I am unable to make some matches – am I allowed to share my ticket?

      Yes, please just forward on your emailed ticket to your friend or family member.

      What facilities are open when the Women's team play at Selhurst Park?

      We always try to open as much of Selhurst Park and its facilities as possible on a matchday. This includes the Fanzone, the box office and the retail store.

      Is there any parking at the VBS Community Stadium?

      We do have a small amount of accessible parking available on a match-by-match basis which needs to pre-booked. You can do this by emailing dlo@cpfc.co.uk.

      Unfortunately there is no any parking available for supporters at the ground.

      For more information about travelling to the ground by all methods, please read our guide here.

      Can I purchase tickets for away games?

      Yes, all supporters are eligible to purchase tickets for away games – subject to availability and sales processes.

      How can my child be a mascot for a game?

      Subject to availability, mascot packages for Palace Women's matches at both venues are available to purchase here.

      I want to renew my Season Ticket – how do I do this?

      Season Ticket renewals will commence after the season has finished.

      Please keep an eye out on www.cpfc.co.uk and your emails for the latest information regarding Season Tickets.

      Related news