FAQs: Palace Women's tickets
As we are spread across two grounds, we are unable to give you a ticket that will gain you access for the whole season.
For games at the VBS Community Stadium, you will receive a print-at-home ticket a minimum of 48 hours before the game –however, we always aim to send these before then where possible.
For games at Selhurst Park, you will need to select your ticket for the game. You will have a 48-hour window to select your seat, and this will then be sent to you via email in the week before the game. You will be notified of your exclusive window to select your seat via email, with details on how to process your ticket for the game.
No – you do not need to be a Member to purchase tickets at either Selhurst Park games, or games played at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.
For all accessible information regarding accessible tickets and facilities please read our guide to visiting the VBS Community Stadium here.
If you require any further information about accessibility at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, or at Selhurst Park, please email dlo@cpfc.co.uk
Yes, please just forward on your emailed ticket to your friend or family member.
We always try to open as much of Selhurst Park and its facilities as possible on a matchday. This includes the Fanzone, the box office and the retail store.
We do have a small amount of accessible parking available on a match-by-match basis which needs to pre-booked. You can do this by emailing dlo@cpfc.co.uk.
Unfortunately there is no any parking available for supporters at the ground.
For more information about travelling to the ground by all methods, please read our guide here.
Yes, all supporters are eligible to purchase tickets for away games – subject to availability and sales processes.
Subject to availability, mascot packages for Palace Women's matches at both venues are available to purchase here.
Season Ticket renewals will commence after the season has finished.
Please keep an eye out on www.cpfc.co.uk and your emails for the latest information regarding Season Tickets.