As we are spread across two grounds, we are unable to give you a ticket that will gain you access for the whole season.

For games at the VBS Community Stadium, you will receive a print-at-home ticket a minimum of 48 hours before the game –however, we always aim to send these before then where possible.

For games at Selhurst Park, you will need to select your ticket for the game. You will have a 48-hour window to select your seat, and this will then be sent to you via email in the week before the game. You will be notified of your exclusive window to select your seat via email, with details on how to process your ticket for the game.