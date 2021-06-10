Skip navigation
Key details

Goodison Park - Everton

Capacity: 40,157

Address: Goodison Park, Goodison Road, Liverpool, L4 4EL

Contact: 0151 556 1878 / click here for email

Website: www.evertonfc.com

Nearest station: Kirkdale

Visitor stand: Bullens Road stand

Getting there
By car

Take the M6 and turn off at Junction 21A onto the M62 and then take Junction 6 onto the M57.

Two junctions later turn off onto the A580, turning left onto Walton Hall Avenue for the ground.

Parking:

If you arrive early then there is street parking to be found around Walton Lane.

Otherwise park towards Anfield or in Stanley Park itself (the entrance to the car park, which costs £8, is in Priory Road).

By train

Lime Street station is in the town centre, two miles from Goodison Park.

Trains go from Liverpool Central (a short walk from Lime Street station) to Kirkdale, which is a 10-minute walk from the ground.

There are several buses from the city centre to within walking distance of the ground: the 17 and 217 run from Stand L outside Lime Street Station.

Liverpool is a historic old city and there is a great choice of classic old pubs.

Pre-match tip, Stephen Browett

