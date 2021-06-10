King Power stadium - Leicester City

In addition to the spaces in the Filbert Street Car Park, there are 10 spaces available in Car Park C on Raw Dykes Road for visiting supporters with disabilities.

Within the surrounding area, there are a number of car parking options, including Freemans Common Business Park (LE2 7SQ).

These are independent car parks run in aid of charity, with the price varying depending on the car park.

Alternatively, there is street parking available, although supporters are advised to make note of parking restrictions which may apply on matchday, including resident-only parking areas.