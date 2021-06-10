Key details
King Power stadium - Leicester City
Capacity: 32,500
Address: Filbert Way, Leicester, LE2 7FL
Contact: 0344 815 5000 / lcfchelp@lcfc.co.uk
Website: www.lcfc.com
Nearest station: Leicester
Visitor stand: North-east corner
In addition to the spaces in the Filbert Street Car Park, there are 10 spaces available in Car Park C on Raw Dykes Road for visiting supporters with disabilities.
Within the surrounding area, there are a number of car parking options, including Freemans Common Business Park (LE2 7SQ).
These are independent car parks run in aid of charity, with the price varying depending on the car park.
Alternatively, there is street parking available, although supporters are advised to make note of parking restrictions which may apply on matchday, including resident-only parking areas.
Leicester train station is approximately 1.2 miles from the King Power Stadium, which is roughly a five-minute car journey or a 20-minute walk.
To walk from Leicester train station, exit the building and cross London Road. Turn left and follow the round to the right. Keeping Waterloo Way on your left as the path separates, cross New Walk and follow the path down to Nelson Mandela Park.
Turn right onto Lancaster Road, walk through the park and head for the crossing by the public toilets. Cross Welford Road and turn left. You will then arrive at the King Power Stadium.