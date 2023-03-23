Palace will be hoping to make it a Premier League double against both teams this season, having defeated Leeds and Southampton 2-1 and 1-0 respectively at Selhurst Park in October.

Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Leeds United (A):

Sunday, 9th April

14:00

Premier League

Elland Road

Southampton (A):

Saturday, 15th April

15:00

Premier League

St. Mary's Stadium

Ticket Details

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £10!

Tickets are initially limited to one ticket per person until the final sales phase.

Sales Phases

One ticket per client reference number until the final sales phase.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Thursday, 23rd March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 24th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Friday, 24th March - 17:30 online only, then Monday, 27th March 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders

17:30 online only, then Monday, 27th March 09:00 via all other methods: Monday, 27th March: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

Tuesday, 28th March: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase an additional ticket (or two if they haven't bought already)

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.