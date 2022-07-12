Sale Phases

Thursday 14th July: 10am online only; 14:00 via all methods (in person, over the phone, as well as online). Season Ticket holders and members with 7,500 loyalty points or more

Friday 15th July 10am online only; 14:00 via all methods. Season Ticket holders and members with 3,500 loyalty points or more

Friday 15th July 5:30pm Season Ticket+ holders – No loyalty points required

Monday 18th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods Season Ticket holders and Members – No loyalty points required

Tuesday 19th July 10am online only; 2pm via all methods. Season Ticket holders and Members, two tickets per person (an additional ticket if already purchased)



Please note: tickets are initially limited to ONE ticket per person until the final phase.

Ticket prices:

Adults: £30

Over-65: £22.50

Young adult (17-21): £15

Juniors (16 and under): £9

Tickets marked ‘restricted view’ and ‘severely restricted view’ carry a discount of £1 and £3 respectively for adults, over-65s and young adults. Junior tickets remain at £9.

Prices for supporters with disabilities:

Adults: £22.50

Over-65 - £17

Young adult (17-21): £11

Juniors (16 and under): £7

Please note: tickets will not be available for collection until Monday 25th July.

Coach tickets will be available to purchase from £38 per person, with departure time to be confirmed via the ticketing website.