London Stadium - West Ham United

Leave the M25 at Junction 27 and take the M11 towards London. At the end of the M11 motorway keep in the right hand lane and follow the signs for the North Circular A406 (W).

At the bottom of the flyover where the roads merge, move into the left-hand lane for the A12. At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A12 towards central London and Stratford.

Keep straight on the A12 for around four and a half miles At this point you should be able to see the Velodrome building over on your left. Exit here onto the A106, signposted Stratford and Westfield.

At the bottom of the slip road at the traffic lights, take the left hand filter lane, towards Stratford and Westfield. Continue along this road and you will reach the stadium on the right.

Parking

There is no parking available at London Stadium and parking restrictions will be in place and enforced in the local area.