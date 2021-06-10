How can I get Loyalty Points?

Loyalty Points can be collected by spending in the stadium bars, kiosks, Club Shop and online through ticketing or the retail site. At the stadium, simply present your Season Ticket or Member card to have your points added. When purchasing items online, log-in to your account before you checkout to have the points added.

I believe my points have been reduced incorrectly - what can I do?

Points reductions usually occur when a supporter has received a refund on a purchase. If you believe your points have been reduced incorrectly, please email box.office@cpfc.co.uk and we will look into your account.

I cannot remember my account details and forgot my card - what else can I do?

If you forget your card and cannot remember your details you can still have your points added at a later time. Simply keep hold of your receipt and present it to the club when you have your card or client details.

Who can collect points?

Points can be collected by any supporter with a client reference number. Points can only be used by current Season Ticket holders and Members.

I’m an overseas supporter and I don’t get to many matches, how can I gain points?

You will require a client reference number to collect points. We have a specific Membership for overseas supporters, tailored to supporters who cannot attend every match. You can see more about it here.

I used to be a Season Ticket holder and have points but I am not a current Member or Season Ticket holder. Can I still use them?

If you have points from a previous season they will still be on your account for the current season. However, to use the points to purchase tickets you will need to be a current Member or Season Ticket holder.