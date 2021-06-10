I don’t travel to away matches - can I give any points to someone else?
Unfortunately, points are non-transferable so cannot be moved to other accounts.
I buy all the tickets. How does my child collect points?
Points will be allocated to the account given at the time of booking; if you are spending in store, in kiosks or stadium bars you can hand over the Member card/Season Ticket that you require the points to be allocated to.
If you are buying tickets for more than one person you will need to allocate the points to the individual accounts; if you are doing this over the phone or in person, simply inform the cashier that you would like to allocate the points to the Member/Season Ticket holder who you are buying a ticket for.
I’m buying multiple tickets online - how do I allocate the points?
To allocate points to multiple accounts when buying online you will need to ensure the other Member(s)/Season Ticket holder(s) are listed on your friends and family list.
To add friends or family:
-
Log-in here and click 'personal details' under your account name (top right of the screen).
-
Click ‘manage my relationships’ near the bottom of your screen.
-
Add the required supporters (you will need to know the client reference number and postcode).
I am buying multiple tickets, can I earn points for each ticket purchased?
No, points are allocated per client reference and are based on one ticket per person. For example, if you are booking three tickets under your client reference I.D you will only get one set of points. If you allocate the other tickets to another account each person will get points.
If I select a friend/family for a ticket - will the ticket be sent straight to them?
No, the tickets will all be sent to the person who is logged in and purchasing.
A friend of mine books my tickets. If I give them my client reference and postcode to add me to their list, will they have access to my account?
No, they will not have access to your account; they will only be able to allocate points to your reference but will not see any further details.
*Loyalty points cannot be earned when you purchase matchday programmes, purchases made in hospitality areas or non-matchday conferences and dining.