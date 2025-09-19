Skip navigation

      We now have matchday mascot packages available for every Palace Women's home game until the end of the season. Your child could be one of the lucky few to walk out with the players and make unforgettable memories!

      Click the button below to head to our dedicated page with all the latest mascot information!

      Which games are available?

      All fixture dates and kick-off times subject to change. Kick-off times currently scheduled for 14:00 unless otherwise stated.

      Newcastle - Sunday, 5th October: Buy now!

      Sunderland - Sunday, 12th October (KO: 12:00): Buy now!

      Ipswich Town (Women's League Cup) - Sunday, 19th October: Buy now!

      Sheffield United - Sunday, 9th November: Buy now!

      Birmingham City - Sunday, 7th December: Buy now!

      Durham - Sunday, 25th January (KO: 12:00): Buy now!

      Bristol City - Sunday, 8th February: Buy now!

      Nottingham Forest - Sunday, 15th March: Buy now!

      Charlton - Sunday, 29th March: Buy now!

      Ipswich Town - Sunday, 5th April: Buy now!

      Portsmouth - Sunday, 3rd May (KO: TBD): Buy now!

      What is included in a Mascot package?

      • Full new official CPFC Women's home kit.

      • Two match tickets, with one being for the mascot.

      • Mascot’s photograph in the digital matchday programme.

      • Free digital programme.

      • Exclusive Crystal Palace F.C. Women’s mascot certificate.

      • Pre-match changing room tour.

      • Meet the CPFC Women's First Team and Manager pre-match to get one item of merchandise signed.

      • Lead the CPFC Women players out onto the pitch prior to kick-off.

      • A link to all photos taken on the day sent to you 4-5 days after the game to download and use at your convenience.

      Related News