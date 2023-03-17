A fan favourite, commanding captain and model professional, former defender Paddy McCarthy has been associated with Crystal Palace for almost 15 years, having first joined the club in the summer of 2008.

Born in Dublin, McCarthy came through Manchester City’s academy in the early 2000s, establishing his reputation as a tough-tackling centre-back during spells in the Championship with Leicester City – where he was named club captain at the age of just 23 – and Charlton Athletic.

After just one season at The Valley, McCarthy made the short move to Crystal Palace where, despite his playing time being curtailed by a shoulder injury, his on- and off-the-field leadership qualities soon became apparent, resulting in him being named Club captain ahead of the 2010/11 campaign.

McCarthy would go on to play all but six of his side’s league fixtures during 2010/11 and 2011/12. While then injured for the entirety of Palace’s 2012/13 promotion season, the Irish defender remained an influential figure in SE25, making 151 appearances across eight seasons in south London.