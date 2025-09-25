Palace Women to offer Matchday Click & Collect at the VBS Community Stadium
Crystal Palace Women are excited to announce that fans can now use our Click & Collect service for retail orders on home matchdays at the VBS Community Stadium.
This new service offers a more convenient way to get your hands on official club merchandise.
Place your order on our official online store and pick it up on matchday!
To ensure your items are ready for collection at the VBS Community Stadium on the Sunday, just ensure your order is placed before the 12:00pm cut-off time on the preceding Wednesday.
Make sure you select the 'Collect from a Store' option at checkout.
You will then be able to choose the VBS Community Stadium from the list before completing your purchase.
Your order will then be ready for you to collect on the Sunday prior to kick-off at the VBS Community Stadium Main Reception.
Supporters should note that collection is strictly limited to Palace Women's Sunday home matchdays at the VBS.
Ordering ahead means you're guaranteed a wider range of products, including personalised items, allowing you to represent Palace Women exactly how you want on matchday.
When you collect your order, we require a copy of your order confirmation or ready for collection email/text as well as proof of ID.
Please collect your order within 21 days, if not collected your order will be returned to Selhurst Park until collection. After 30 days, this cannot be refunded or exchanged.
Click the button below for more information.