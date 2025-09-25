This new service offers a more convenient way to get your hands on official club merchandise.

Place your order on our official online store and pick it up on matchday!

To ensure your items are ready for collection at the VBS Community Stadium on the Sunday, just ensure your order is placed before the 12:00pm cut-off time on the preceding Wednesday.

Make sure you select the 'Collect from a Store' option at checkout.

You will then be able to choose the VBS Community Stadium from the list before completing your purchase.

Your order will then be ready for you to collect on the Sunday prior to kick-off at the VBS Community Stadium Main Reception.

Supporters should note that collection is strictly limited to Palace Women's Sunday home matchdays at the VBS.