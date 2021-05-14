Our safeguarding mission is to provide a safe, positive and enjoyable environment for all involved with Crystal Palace Football Club. We will work together to empower and protect individuals, listen and respond to their needs to ensure safeguarding is embedded throughout the club.

Crystal Palace Football Club are firmly committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all individuals we come into contact with. It is a fundamental part of the culture of the club and we have a dedicated team of safeguarding professionals in place to facilitate this.

We actively encourage the reporting of any concerns; recognising and supporting the need for fair and proportionate investigations into any allegation of poor practice or abuse.

If you wish to speak to the Safeguarding Team, they can be contacted on safeguarding@cpfc.co.uk and you can access our safeguarding policy here.

Signposting to support for adult victims and survivors of childhood abuse

Adult victims and survivors of childhood abuse within a football context can access information about the support available to them here.

NSPCC football helpline: 0800 023 2642 operating Monday to Friday 8am to 10pm and Saturday to Sunday 9am to 6pm.

The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) can also be contacted by calling 0808 801 0331 or by visiting their website here.