Our safeguarding mission is to provide a safe, positive and enjoyable environment for all involved with Crystal Palace Football Club. We will work together to empower and protect individuals, listen and respond to their needs to ensure safeguarding is embedded throughout the club.

Crystal Palace Football Club are firmly committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all individuals we come into contact with. It is a fundamental part of the culture of the club and we have a dedicated team of safeguarding professionals in place to facilitate this.

We actively encourage the reporting of any concerns; recognising and supporting the need for fair and proportionate investigations into any allegation of poor practice or abuse.

If you wish to speak to the Safeguarding Team, they can be contacted on safeguarding@cpfc.co.uk and you can access our safeguarding policy here.

Signposting to support for adult victims and survivors of childhood abuse

Adult victims and survivors of childhood abuse within a football context can access information about the support available to them here.

NSPCC football helpline: 0800 023 2642 operating Monday to Friday 8am to 10pm and Saturday to Sunday 9am to 6pm.

The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) can also be contacted by calling 0808 801 0331 or by visiting their website here.

Words from our respective Chairmen

We are firmly committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all individuals and communities we come into contact with; it is a fundamental part of the culture of the club that we provide a positive experience, particularly for children, young people and adults at risk. I fully endorse our safeguarding policies, expecting all staff to adhere to them and work within best practice guidelines at all times.

We encourage the reporting of any concerns and support the need for fair and proportionate investigations into any allegation of poor practice.

We care about the well-being of individuals, and our policies help to ensure everyone has access to the opportunities that Crystal Palace and its Foundation provides. It is the responsibility of everyone who has contact with children and other vulnerable people, to create a positive environment in which they can participate, and to protect them from the risk of harm.

Steve Parish

Chairman, Crystal Palace Football Club

Ed Warner

Chair, Palace for Life Foundation

Richard Spokes

Chairman, CPFC (Women)

Contact CPFC safeguarding

To contact CPFC with a safeguarding query, please either email Head of Safeguarding Cassi Wright on Cassi.Wright@cpfc.co.uk or use the below form.